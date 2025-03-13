Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Given “Buy” Rating at Chardan Capital

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 48.62% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Oculis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ OCS opened at $18.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $763.10 million, a PE ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 0.02. Oculis has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $23.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.28). Oculis had a negative net margin of 8,043.28% and a negative return on equity of 71.31%. Research analysts forecast that Oculis will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,009,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,150,000 after buying an additional 188,871 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Oculis by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Oculis during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Oculis in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Oculis by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone optireach formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a disease modifying neuroprotective agent for neurological damage with indications for glaucoma, dry age-related macular degeneration and diabetic retinopathy, and acute optic neuritis.

