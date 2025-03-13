MGO Private Wealth LLC Acquires 1,234 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

MGO Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for about 2.4% of MGO Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. MGO Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VTEB stock opened at $49.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.