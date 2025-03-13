Phillips Financial Management LLC Sells 1,930 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.2% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $27,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $254.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $270.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.73. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $234.18 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The stock has a market cap of $216.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.