IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,598,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,776,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 401,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,363,000 after purchasing an additional 21,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $476.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $503.88. The company has a market cap of $300.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $413.07 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

