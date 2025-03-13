G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.150 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $580.0 million-$580.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $612.9 million. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.150-4.250 EPS.

GIII stock opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.48. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $36.18. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.09.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 5.59%. On average, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIII. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

