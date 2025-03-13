Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,572 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,323,000. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,155,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 876,972 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $277,158,000 after purchasing an additional 49,772 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.78, for a total value of $2,739,263.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total value of $815,313.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. The trade was a 34.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,505 shares of company stock valued at $22,290,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $333.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a market cap of $618.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $337.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.05.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

