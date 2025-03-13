Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,490,000 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the February 13th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,429,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 0.71. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $18.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.18.
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF
Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile
The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.