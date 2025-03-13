CFO4Life Group LLC Has $12.28 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,893 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CFO4Life Group LLC owned about 0.47% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $12,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 946 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

