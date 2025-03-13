Tillman Hartley LLC Trims Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tillman Hartley LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises 0.6% of Tillman Hartley LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Tillman Hartley LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 674,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,111,000 after buying an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6,263.9% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 15,544,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,483,000 after buying an additional 15,300,066 shares in the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,257,000 after buying an additional 44,817 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 53,618.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 31,635 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFAE opened at $26.06 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

