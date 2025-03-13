Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 17,200 Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Serve Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Serve Robotics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Northland Securities set a $23.00 target price on Serve Robotics in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ali Kashani sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.93, for a total value of $335,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,306,998 shares in the company, valued at $49,373,480.14. This represents a 0.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 93,031 shares of company stock worth $1,613,030 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 8.0 %

Serve Robotics stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.56 million and a P/E ratio of -6.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. Serve Robotics Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $24.35.

Serve Robotics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Serve Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serve Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.