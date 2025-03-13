Balboa Wealth Partners Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Balboa Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 84.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust accounts for 0.8% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 418.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,458,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 107.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $413.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $436.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $430.80. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $376.14 and a fifty-two week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Cuts Dividend

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.1624 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th.

(Free Report)

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Articles

