Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Bought by Rakuten Securities Inc.

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,942,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115,286 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507,901 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Roblox by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after acquiring an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,835,921 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. This represents a 7.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Reinstra sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,434,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,620,119.75. This represents a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 916,367 shares of company stock valued at $59,700,949 over the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. OTR Global raised Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.19.

Roblox Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $56.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

