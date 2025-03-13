Rakuten Securities Inc. Acquires 522 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 15,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 10,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 9,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $478,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 825,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,970,599.72. This trade represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $2,011,035.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock valued at $3,490,996 over the last quarter. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE KMI opened at $26.54 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.64.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

