Essential Planning LLC. Invests $3.65 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,046.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,735,444,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA VOOG opened at $339.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.30. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $285.24 and a 52 week high of $386.44.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

