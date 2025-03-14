Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.0874 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $83.52 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.0874 or 0.00000106 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00022518 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00003182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00006694 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00004887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Moonbeam Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,163,710,263 coins and its circulating supply is 955,612,548 coins. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.