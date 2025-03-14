First Eagle Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,456,607 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 581,408 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $384,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS opened at $96.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $83.91 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.35 and a 200 day moving average of $104.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. On average, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.