Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF) Short Interest Down 87.8% in February

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited (OTCMKTS:BDWBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,145,900 shares, a drop of 87.8% from the February 13th total of 25,857,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 561.8 days.

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BDWBF remained flat at $1.06 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.02. Budweiser Brewing Company APAC has a twelve month low of $0.88 and a twelve month high of $1.52.

About Budweiser Brewing Company APAC

Budweiser Brewing Company APAC Limited, an investment holding company, produces, imports, markets, distributes, and sells beer and other non-beer beverages primarily in China, South Korea, India, Vietnam, and the other Asia Pacific regions. It offers a portfolio of beer brands, including Budweiser, Stella Artois, Corona, Hoegaarden, Cass, and Harbin.

