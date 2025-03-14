Sienna Gestion Has $7.27 Million Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Sienna Gestion raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1,089.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,001 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,526 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,115,663,000 after purchasing an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,883,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 354,692 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Fortinet by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,577,467 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $631,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,860 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,787,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,854,000 after purchasing an additional 542,727 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,974,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $375,523,000 after purchasing an additional 156,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The trade was a 9.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total value of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 622,904 shares of company stock worth $61,338,694. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W cut Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Fortinet from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT opened at $93.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $114.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.