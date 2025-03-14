Short Interest in Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Grows By 100.0%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance
Shares of BPHLY stock traded up C$1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a one year low of C$38.15 and a one year high of C$50.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.58.
Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile
