Short Interest in Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY) Grows By 100.0%

Bank of the Philippine Islands (OTCMKTS:BPHLY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Stock Performance

Shares of BPHLY stock traded up C$1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$46.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317 shares, compared to its average volume of 371. Bank of the Philippine Islands has a one year low of C$38.15 and a one year high of C$50.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$44.58.

Bank of the Philippine Islands Company Profile

Bank of the Philippine Islands, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to retail and corporate clients in the Philippines. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Investment Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment offers deposit taking and servicing; and consumer lending, such as home mortgages, auto loans, and credit card finance, as well as remittance services to individual and retail markets.

