AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Up 450.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DWUS traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $46.04. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $51.79.

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF stock. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF ( NASDAQ:DWUS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,618,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,819,000. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF makes up approximately 18.3% of Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Virtus Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 68.57% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

