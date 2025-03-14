AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS) Short Interest Up 450.0% in February

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NASDAQ:DWUS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 450.0% from the February 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DWUS traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $46.04. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,110. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.96. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF has a 12 month low of $40.88 and a 12 month high of $51.79.
AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0869 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF
The AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (DWUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Managed Risk 2.0 index. The fund is an actively managed fund of funds of US large-caps that follows a proprietary rules-based momentum strategy and seeks long-term capital appreciation. DWUS was launched on Dec 26, 2019 and is managed by AdvisorShares.
Further Reading
