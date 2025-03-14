Postrock Partners LLC Invests $302,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Postrock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 481 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $2,006,000. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Intuit by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 349 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. LBP AM SA raised its position in Intuit by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 41,595 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,429,346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $898,344,000 after acquiring an additional 245,372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 6,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total value of $3,895,059.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,219,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,436,774. The trade was a 0.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 4,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.62, for a total value of $2,938,012.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,414,736.20. This represents a 13.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,301 shares of company stock valued at $121,470,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Intuit Announces Dividend

Shares of INTU stock opened at $581.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.44, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $553.24 and a fifty-two week high of $714.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $760.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intuit from $760.00 to $714.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Intuit from $712.00 to $722.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $721.61.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

