Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rises By 390.2%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 390.2% from the February 13th total of 12,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Performance

Shares of TKOMY traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.59. 104,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.28 and its 200 day moving average is $36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Tokio Marine has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $41.26. The stock has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of -1.00.

Get Tokio Marine alerts:

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 22.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tokio Marine will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tokio Marine

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tokio Marine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokio Marine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.