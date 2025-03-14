May Barnhard Investments LLC Takes $987,000 Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

May Barnhard Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. This represents a 9.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Down 3.9 %

NYSE:DECK opened at $116.84 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $115.06 and a 12-month high of $223.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $173.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.57.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DECK shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Deckers Outdoor

About Deckers Outdoor

(Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.