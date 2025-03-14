T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Stock Position Increased by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,978,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $408,297,000 after buying an additional 47,350 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 155.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,646 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

TMUS stock opened at $259.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $295.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.42. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,291 shares in the company, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

