Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Stock Price

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 57.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CCL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

NYSE CCL opened at $19.10 on Friday. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $13.78 and a 52 week high of $28.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth $25,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 275.8% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

