Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires 102 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,268 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.83.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $222.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $258.67. The company has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.80 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

