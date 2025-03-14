AlphaQuest LLC Trims Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

AlphaQuest LLC decreased its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,027 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Xperi by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,000. West Tower Group LLC increased its stake in Xperi by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 13,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 6,331 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Xperi in the 3rd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xperi in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:XPER opened at $7.78 on Friday. Xperi Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $345.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XPER has been the topic of several recent research reports. BWS Financial reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

