GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Sold by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,072 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter worth $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in GoDaddy by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in GoDaddy by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total transaction of $99,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,601,310.21. This trade represents a 2.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.35, for a total value of $207,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 184,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,283,445.20. The trade was a 0.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,480 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,169 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on GoDaddy from $235.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of GoDaddy stock opened at $171.92 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $216.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). GoDaddy had a return on equity of 176.06% and a net margin of 20.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.