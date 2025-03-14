Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 12,627 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,627 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $12,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in United Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its position in United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 97.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 250,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,532,000 after purchasing an additional 123,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $305.39 on Friday. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $221.53 and a one year high of $417.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $359.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Therapeutics

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 26,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $9,781,722.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,134.22. The trade was a 83.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nilda Mesa sold 255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $90,721.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,696.56. This trade represents a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,464 shares of company stock worth $42,396,244. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.