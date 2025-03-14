Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Acquired by AlphaQuest LLC

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) by 116.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,979 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares during the quarter. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIC. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $219,734,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Science Applications International by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 985,105 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,102 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,497,000 after purchasing an additional 31,374 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 518,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 326,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,529,000 after buying an additional 76,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SAIC opened at $104.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.66. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $94.68 and a one year high of $156.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.35.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $170.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.11.

Insider Activity at Science Applications International

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 3,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $381,230.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $807,892.80. The trade was a 32.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include IT modernization; digital engineering; artificial intelligence; Weapon systems support design, build, modify, integrate, and sustain weapon systems; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as training and simulation and ground vehicles support which integrates, modify, upgrades, and sustains ground vehicles for nation's armed forces.

