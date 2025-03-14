Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $9.48 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $9,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summerhill Capital Management lnc. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $841,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 332,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,208 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 914,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,574,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,085,000 after acquiring an additional 126,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QSR. Citigroup increased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

QSR stock opened at $65.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.35. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.67 and a 1-year high of $82.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Sami A. Siddiqui sold 5,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $358,171.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,477.20. This trade represents a 16.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thiago T. Santelmo sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $225,406.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,555.40. This represents a 9.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 287,726 shares of company stock worth $18,269,723 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR).

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.