Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 785.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.55. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.

Appili Therapeutics Company Profile

Appili Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition and development of novel medicines for unmet needs in infectious disease in Canada. Its anti-infective portfolio includes ATI-1501, a taste-masked liquid oral suspension formulation of the antibiotic metronidazole to treat anaerobic bacterial, protozoal, and parasitic infections; ATI-1801, a novel topical formulation of paromomycin in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of cutaneous leishmaniasis and disfiguring skin infections; and ATI-1701, which is a live-attenuated vaccine in preclinical trials for Francisella tularensis.

