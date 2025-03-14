Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:APLIF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 785.0% from the February 13th total of 2,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Appili Therapeutics Stock Performance
OTCMKTS APLIF opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of -0.55. Appili Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02.
Appili Therapeutics Company Profile
