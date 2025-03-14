Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,138,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,467 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,812,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 29,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,054 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,695,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 589.6% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 638,259 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Hsbc Global Res raised Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $31.54.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 19,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. The trade was a 235.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

