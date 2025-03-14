Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $230.58, but opened at $247.22. Tesla shares last traded at $247.71, with a volume of 36,596,625 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tesla from $492.00 to $474.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.81.

Tesla Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $774.15 billion, a PE ratio of 117.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 477,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.73, for a total value of $718,046.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,242,273.50. This trade represents a 9.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 477,228 shares of company stock worth $166,849,043 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,650,393 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $955,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,796 shares in the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter valued at $287,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 9.3% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at $610,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

