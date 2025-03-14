Erste Asset Management GmbH Acquires 239,332 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) by 47.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 739,332 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239,332 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,287,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $792,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 644.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 32,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 27,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter worth $2,282,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DNA opened at $6.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $374.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.23. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $48.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

