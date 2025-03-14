Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Increases By 766.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AmmPower Trading Down 29.7 %

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

AmmPower Company Profile

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

