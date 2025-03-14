Short Interest in AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Increases By 766.7%

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the February 13th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AmmPower Trading Down 29.7 %
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. AmmPower has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
AmmPower Company Profile
