Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Announces Earnings Results

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.

Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 12.4 %

Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $334.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.

Get Atyr PHARMA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATYR shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

About Atyr PHARMA

(Get Free Report)

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atyr PHARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atyr PHARMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.