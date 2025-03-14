Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR) Announces Earnings Results

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.05, Zacks reports.
Atyr PHARMA Stock Up 12.4 %
Atyr PHARMA stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Atyr PHARMA has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $4.66. The stock has a market cap of $334.93 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a current ratio of 5.41.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATYR shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Atyr PHARMA to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.
About Atyr PHARMA
aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel biological pathways. Its product pipeline includes ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1, DARS-1. The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
