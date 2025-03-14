BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 51.7% from the February 13th total of 146,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 96,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Trading Up 1.6 %
BGR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.11. 33,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,891. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.14. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a one year low of $12.10 and a one year high of $13.94.
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0973 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.
