Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Price Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $212.02 and last traded at $218.80. 246,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 759,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.66.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FN. B. Riley lowered Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.63.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $219.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.20.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. Analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fabrinet during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,084,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 675.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 417,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,694,000 after buying an additional 363,228 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,132,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,044,000 after buying an additional 362,064 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,222,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,213,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $486,789,000 after acquiring an additional 257,164 shares in the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

