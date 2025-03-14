Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) SVP David Wayne Sponic Sells 5,537 Shares

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) SVP David Wayne Sponic sold 5,537 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $100,607.29. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,449.02. This trade represents a 73.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Wayne Sponic also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 6th, David Wayne Sponic sold 6,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total transaction of $107,940.00.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

DGICA traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $18.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,103. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $18.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.95 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.48.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.39. Donegal Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.61 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 45.39%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGICA. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 117.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,544 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

