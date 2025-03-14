Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) Stock Price Down 2.9% – Here’s What Happened

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Get Free Report) was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $97.24 and last traded at $96.11. Approximately 381 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.99.

Formula Systems (1985) Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.04.

Institutional Trading of Formula Systems (1985)

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,772 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides proprietary and non-proprietary software solutions, IT professional services, software product marketing and support, computer infrastructure and integration solutions, and learning and integration worldwide. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; and sells and markets computers and peripheral equipment, and cloud based solutions and services relating to databases and big data.

