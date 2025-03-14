Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 1.5% – Time to Sell?

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.60. 11,083,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 39,512,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.99.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. StockNews.com cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.65 per share, with a total value of $499,072.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gould Capital LLC boosted its position in Pfizer by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

