Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a decrease of 51.6% from the February 13th total of 82,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCBFF remained flat at $14.51 during trading hours on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $7.70 and a one year high of $16.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.11.

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Standard Chartered had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Standard Chartered will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.