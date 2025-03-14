IOST (IOST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $147.62 Million

IOST (IOST) traded up 23.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 14th. IOST has a total market capitalization of $127.68 million and $147.62 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84,420.63 or 1.00028603 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83,649.24 or 0.98801045 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 44,837,284,764 coins and its circulating supply is 22,911,122,708 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/iost. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

