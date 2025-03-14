Quantum Computing (NASDAQ:QUBT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ:QUBT – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 13,481,715 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 14,513,507 shares.The stock last traded at $6.62 and had previously closed at $5.49.

Quantum Computing Trading Up 21.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $917.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03.

Get Quantum Computing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Quantum Computing in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quantum Computing

Quantum Computing Inc, an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Computing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum Computing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.