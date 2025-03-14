Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Declares $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share on Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Invitation Homes has raised its dividend payment by an average of 18.5% annually over the last three years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 148.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.4%.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.7 %

INVH opened at $32.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.03. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $30.13 and a one year high of $37.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $659.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.71 million. Analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

INVH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho raised Invitation Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.65.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.