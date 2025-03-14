SingularityNET (AGIX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $22,384.04

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000266 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $268.52 million and $22,384.04 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00003415 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00024525 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00003863 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.21814651 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $46,911.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

