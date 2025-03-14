Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on COMP. UBS Group boosted their price target on Compass from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Compass from $6.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Compass from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Compass from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Compass from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Compass has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.61.

Get Compass alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on COMP

Compass Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COMP opened at $8.77 on Friday. Compass has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.68.

Compass (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Compass had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Compass news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 49,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $291,457.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,950,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,438,542.44. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Wahlers sold 250,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 329,187 shares in the company, valued at $3,051,563.49. The trade was a 43.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,926,971 shares of company stock worth $103,472,099 over the last 90 days. 6.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Compass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.