Vestcor Inc Has $5.82 Million Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Vestcor Inc cut its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $5,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HLI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. UBS Group upped their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $192.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $172.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE:HLI opened at $155.78 on Friday. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a one year low of $121.81 and a one year high of $192.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 20.04%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.51%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

