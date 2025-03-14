Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 66,263 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1,576.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,263 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $41,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 581.1% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRV opened at $256.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.60. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.21 and a 52 week high of $269.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.46.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $2.65. The firm had revenue of $12.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $259.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.05.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

